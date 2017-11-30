MSP backs St. Andrew's Day initiative

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has visited a well-known volunteer hub ahead of St Andrews Day to mark a new initiative.

It comes after the Scottish Government launched the Be Like St Andrews initiative which encourages people and communities to make a gesture of kindness.

This includes donating blood, visiting someone in a nursing home or holding a charity bake sale.

Mr Stevenson visited the Here For You Centre in Fraserburgh where he spoke with centre staff and volunteers as well as staff members from the Banff and Buchan Citizens Advice Bureau.

The centre has 18 volunteers who provide more than 300 hours of time a month.

Key partners at the centre include the Fraserburgh Development Trust, Aberdeen Foyer and the Grampian Housing Association.

Here For You provides services including legal advice, financial advice, work placements and emergency food parcels.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “St Andrew was known to be a kind, fair and strong man and an example to us all.

“The qualities he held should be ones we all seek to have ourselves. It is also very important we take the time out from our daily lives to help others and those less fortunate than ourselves.

“The Here For You centre and the Banff Citizen’s Advice Bureau do vitally important work in the community and I would encourage anyone to look at volunteering opportunities with them.”