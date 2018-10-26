MSP calls for paid leave for victims of domestic abuse

Calls have been made to assess what steps could be taken to provide paid leave for victims of domestic abuse looking to leave their partners.

It comes after a programme was implemented in New Zealand offering a radical approach which allows people time off work to leave a violent partner and secure safe accommodation.

Earlier this month, Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin had a resolution unanimously backed at the SNP’s Autumn Conference in Glasgow calling for the measure to be implemented in Scotland too.

Now Ms Martin has written to the Minister for Older People and Equalities Christine McKelvie to find out what steps have been taken.

The issue is currently reserved to Westminster, but clarification is being sought on what dialogue the Scottish Government has had with the UK over the matter.

In a letter to the Minister, Ms Martin welcomed the steps already taken which sought to strengthen protections for domestic abuse victims, with the passing of the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Bill earlier this year.

Commenting, Ms Martin said: “The Scottish Government has made huge strides already with regard to both physical and verbal abuse suffered by victims of domestic abuse.

“It is clear what a devastating and long-lasting impact violence of this kind has on a family as a whole and it is essential we do all we can to aid those people extricating themselves from abusive relationships.

“New Zealand has taken a radical, forward-thinking approach to this issue and is showing the way in how we can help victims of domestic abuse here in Scotland too.”