MSP condemns abuse of BEAR Scotland staff

A north east MSP has hit out at the "shameful" behaviour of motorists towards BEAR Scotland staff.

Research from BEAR Scotland revealed more than 85% of workers in the North of the country had had their lives put at risk by motorists’ dangerous driving or been subject to verbal or physical abuse, often on a daily basis.

The road safety campaign also found that many drivers get rid of litter and waste which is aimed at those working on trunk roads, including bottles, food waste and in a couple of instances a bottle of urine and a dirty nappy.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “The results of this research are truly shocking. The action of some motorists are truly shameful. No one deserves to go to work in the morning and suffer verbal or physical abuse.

“The work done by staff on our trunk roads are vital to keeping people moving, allowing them easier access to go about their daily lives.

“The same assurance should be afforded to the men and women working flat-out in all sorts of weather conditions every day.”

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s representative for the North East of Scotland said: “We rely on our employees to keep our motorways and other trunk roads safe every day. From repairing potholes to cutting grass, replacing lighting to attending incidents.

“There is no place for verbal or physical abuse, jumping red lights or speeding through roadworks past workers undertaking essential tasks. Everyone is entitled to respect at work, no matter where their place of work is.”