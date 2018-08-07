MSP encourages farmers to share their views on rural funding

Farmers are being encouraged to share their views on the future of rural funding in the event of the UK leaving the European Union.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said with the UK government continuing to progress plans to leave the EU the Scottish Government is making preparations for the impact of Brexit on key sectors such as agriculture.

The First Minister has previously said Scotland’s interests are best served by the UK remaining in the EU, or if Brexit does happen, for the UK to remain in the single market and customs union.

In June, the Scottish Government launched a consultation which set out proposals to stabilise and simplify income support for rural communities in Scotland during the period immediately after Brexit.

Commenting, Stewart Stevenson MSP said: “The rural economy is vital to Scotland’s economic prosperity but Brexit remains the biggest threat to the industry.

“At the moment, farmers in the North-East and across Scotland, receive valuable support from the EU.

“The paper produced suggests that in the short term there should be support schemes for active farming, food production, environments improvements, forestry and rural development.

“That’s why it is so important we hear directly from those working in the rural sector so they can get the right support to go through the transition period after the UK leaves the EU.”