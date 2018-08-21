MSP praises fine Broch example of partnership with funders

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson took time out after his surgery in Fraserburgh recently to drop by the South Links Sports Development to have a look at progress.

The South Links is the site of a new £1.2million sports facility comprising a new running track, football pitch and an all-abilities cycle track.

The project – which is led by local volunteers – has been backed by £455,000 from the Scottish Government, as well as EU funding, lottery money and support from local businesses.

Commenting, Stewart Stevenson said: “I was pleased to be able to take time out between surgeries to drop by and see the progress on this latest renewal project in Fraserburgh.

“As well as providing some really first-class facilities, this project serves as a good example of the local community working in partnership with various funders, including the Scottish Government.

“I congratulate those involved in the project on the tremendous progress achieved. This is a great contribution to the social regeneration of Fraserburgh.”

Fraserburgh & District SNP councillor Brian Topping, who is also chair of the Fraserburgh Regeneration Group, added: "I was pleased to be able to update Stewart Stevenson on the South Links Sports Development and other regeneration issues in Fraserburgh. I’m particularly pleased that the project attracted significant funding from the Scottish Government into the town.”