MSP urges voters to update electoral information

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has encouraged constituents to make sure their details are correct on the electoral register.

Canvass forms for 2018 have been arriving in households across Grampian since the beginning of July.

Each year, forms are sent out with members of the household listed, seeking confirmation the details are correct.

And the Grampian Electoral Registration team is encouraging people to use the automated response function to make their return as soon as possible.

Commenting, Stewart Stevenson said: “Constituents should make sure their details are correct on the electoral register in order to vote in any local or national elections.

“Last year, many households responded quickly and I am hopeful this will be built on again this year.

“By responding online, savings are also made both by the household and back-office processing costs. Every vote matters in an election and it’s why registering is so important.”

Last year 95,000 of 276,000 households across Grampian responded using the automated system - an increase of more than 20,000 on the previous year.