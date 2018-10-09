MSP welcomes positive rural Scotland report

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed new statistics which show rural Scotland is a very good place to live.

Scotland’s Chief Statistician has published the Rural Scotland Key Facts 2018 which brings together previously published statistics on a range of key policy areas including providing comparisons between remote rural areas, accessible rural areas and the rest of Scotland.

The statistics provide a valuable evidence base on issues affecting rural Scotland.

It was found that rural populations are increasing faster than in the rest of the country and there are higher rates of in-migration.

There are also higher rates of economically active people and more households where total income exceeds £20,000 per year.

There is also a longer life expectancies and fewer emergency hospital admissions.

Meanwhile, there is a higher proportion of people who feel they belong to their immediate neighbourhood as well as who think that if they were alone and needed help they could rely on their friends and relatives in their neighbourhoods to help them.

Stewart Stevenson said: “This report shows there are many benefits to living in a rural area.

“Population numbers are increasing and there are higher rates of in-migration. It also appears that many people living in rural areas feel more connected to their neighbours and those also living in their community.

“As an MSP for a rural constituency I am pleased many positive benefits have been highlighted to living in an area like Banffshire and Buchan Coast.”