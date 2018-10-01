MSP welcomes re-opening of The Smiddy

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed the re-opening of The Smiddy in Banff.

The Smiddy, run by Glasgow-based arts company, Vanilla Ink, is a centre of excellence for silversmithing and jewellery.

For a period of 200 years up until the 1880s 24 different silversmiths based themselves in the town.

Banff silver had its own assay mark and has become a collectable and worth a significant amount of money.

The refurbishment of The Smiddy was part of a wider regeneration effort to revitalise Banff and Macduff.

It was a partnership project with The Scottish Government, Aberdeenshire Council, the North Aberdeenshire Leader Programme and Banff Preservation and Heritage Society.

Commenting, Stewart Stevenson said: “It’s wonderful to see the art and craftsmanship of silversmithing back in Banff again. The town has a rich heritage of creating these wonderful pieces and I am delighted that it is taking place again.

“There is a huge amount of work going on to regenerate the wider Banff and Macduff area and it’s great to see projects like this coming to life.

“The grant of £295,000 from the Scottish Government to revive silversmithing in Banff shows the commitment this government has to regeneration of the North-East economy and is a very welcome investment. Huge thanks go to all of the partners involved in the project.

“I was delighted to attend the official opening and I would like to wish Vanilla Ink and the centre staff all the very best as they cast a new future for silversmithing in Banff.”