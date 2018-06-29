MSP welcomes rugby cash prize for club

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has congratulated Fraserburgh RFC after they were awarded a four-figure sum and a chance to meet a number of famous rugby players.

The club will receive their prizes ahead of RugbyForce Weekend in August when a number of pre-season events are held to raise awareness of participating clubs within local areas.

Fraserburgh RFC has been recognised as a ‘star club’ and will be awarded a £1,000 cash prize as well as branded merchandise and a visit from a current Scottish International player.

The club has said it will be putting its cash prize towards a club DIY day.

More than 130 clubs applied for Royal Bank RugbyForce support this year and an official panel of judges picked winners based on plans put forward for fundraising.

Commenting, Stewart Stevenson MSP said: “I would like to congratulate Fraserburgh RFC for their hard work which has led to this award. It is clear they have an enthusiasm, commitment and passion for rugby.

“I am pleased to see their hard work has paid off for them and I look forward to seeing how it continues to grow in the future.”