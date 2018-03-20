MSP writes to oil bosses after job losses announced

A North-east MSP has written to bosses at French oil firm Total after it announced that 250 jobs are to be axed.

Total announced the move just ten days after it completed its £5.8 billion aquisition of Maersk Oil.

Now, north-east MSP Gillian Martin has written to Total’s managing director in the UK, Elisabeth Proust, calling for further information on the job losses.

A consultation has been launched with job cuts expected to impact both staff and contractors.

Ms Martin said: “I have written to Total to find out how those facing the possibility of redundancy are being supported.

“It is very important workers are provided with information about what support is available to them and I want to find out if Total has engaged with PACE (Partnership Action for Continuing Employment).

“Redundancies are always regretable but I have no doubt Total will be doing all it can to minimise the number of redundancies.”