MSPs back charity collaboration for vital services

A fundraising collaboration by three North-East charities supporting the development of a new hospital and a new centre for oncology and haematology patients has been welcomed by two north east politicians.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson have welcomed the campaign.

Stewart Stevenson MSP

It will be led by Friends of the Neonatal Unit, part of the Archie Foundation, Friends of ANCHOR and the University of Aberdeen Development Trust.

The ‘Delivering the Difference’ campaign will raise funds for both The Baird Family Hospital and The ANCHOR Centre.

Commenting, Gillian Martin MSP said: “This is great news for healthcare in the North-East of Scotland and there has been significant investment in the construction and equipping of these new facilities.

“Campaigns like this help to deliver and make a real difference to people and help to make their hospital experience better.

“It’s fantastic that these charities can come together and support the people of the North-East in this way.”

Stewart Stevenson MSP added: “This is wonderful news, we already know how much hard work and effort is made by these charities individually. I have no doubt that collectively they’ll give a real boost to both of these facilities.”