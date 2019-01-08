MSPs welcome appointment of new health board Chair

Dr Lynda Lynch

Dr Lynda Lynch has been appointed as the new Chair of NHS Grampian.

Dr Lynda Lynch replaces Professor Stephen Logan, who completed his four-year term at the end of 2018.

In 2013 Dr Lynch was appointed to the board and had previously been a global director and general manager in the pharmaceutical industry.

Her appointment will run until December 2022.

Commenting, Gillian Martin MSP and Stewart Stevenson MSP said: “We welcome the appointment of Dr Lynch to the role of new health board chair.

“This is a very important position at a pivotal time in the future of NHS Grampian and how we deliver care to patients throughout the region.

“We look forward to meeting with Dr Lynch soon to discuss a range of topics and would invite her to meet with us both as we build a connection which can provide feedback on the needs of our constituents.”