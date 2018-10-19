Musicians to perform at Aden

Music at Aden will welcome the Maxwell Quartet to the north east on Wednesday, October 24.

The Scottish string quartet will perform at St Drostan’s Church, Old Deer at 7.30pm.

The quartet’s performance will feature music by Beethoven, Schumann and Haydn.

Tickets are available from The Friends Craft and Gift Shop at Aden Country Park, online at www.music-at-aden.co.uk or on the door on the night.

The Maxwell Quartet are described as one of Britain’s ‘finest young string quartets’ and they were prize winners at the prestigious Trondheim Festival in 2017.

The quartet have been enchanting audiences on a global scale so don’t miss their visit to the north east.