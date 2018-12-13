Musicians unite for Broch Aid single

A group of musicians from Fraserburgh have joined forces to record a rock version of a popular Christmas song.

Graemie Watt, Cameron Shearer, Kenneth Watt (of The Zenith), Becky Edwards, Rachel Bruce, Anneka Niro, Emma Salmond, Stew Cardno, Jamie Mathers, Shaun Ross and band Black Truth have been working together to complete their Broch Aid song, a cover of Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’.

The song is available to stream on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music, and is free to download from here.

The musicians are also raising money for charity Y Suffer In Silence which supports people with depression, anxiety, stress and mental health issues. To donate click here.

Speaking to the Herald Graemie said: "We've decided to do this with the encouragement to donate to a worthy cause and to spare a thought for others less fortunate at Christmas."