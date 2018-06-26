NESFLAG boost for the Broch

Fraserburgh community groups and businesses have been given a funding boost by NESFLAG.

A total of six new coastal projects have been funded through the latest programme worth £238,000.

The North East Scotland Fisheries Local Action Group (NESFLAG) awarded grants for a new clubhouse for a community sailing club in Rosehearty, for the creation of a bistro in Fraserburgh which will serve local seafood and for the purchase of a telehandler vehicle for Fraserburgh Harbour.

NESFLAG delivers the Community-Led Local Development (CLLD) element of the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF), financed by the European Commission and Marine Scotland.

It is co-ordinated by Aberdeenshire Council and comprises a partnership of around 20 organisations from the private, public and community sectors, with a strong representation from fisheries organisations.

Among the local recipients was the Rosehearty Community Boat Clubwhich receives £63,252 towards its new clubhouse. The local charity offers opportunities for the community to learn to sail and develop skills in the refurbishment and construction of traditional boats.

The club, which has a particular focus on working with young people, recently took ownership of the former caravan park toilet block which is adjacent to the harbour.

The project will convert the toilet block into a new clubhouse which will act as a base for activities on the water.

Club treasurer Bob Watt said: “We are very grateful to NESFLAG and Marine Scotland for their contribution towards our conversion project.

“We had secured some funding from The Gordon and Ena Baxter Foundation, National Lottery, Aberdeenshire Council, AIA Community Fund and The Foyle Foundation, but we were far short of our target figure when NESFLAG pledged to make up the shortfall. This season our youth membership has tripled and the new clubhouse should help to maintain interest and ensure our sustainability.

“The building will be made available to other local groups and will prove to be a valuable community asset.”

Other recipents include the Peartree Coffee House & Bistro on Fraserburgh’s High Street which nets £29,675 to establish a new restaurant with a focus on locally-caught seafood.

Fraserburgh Harbour Commissioners receive £41,210 for the purchase of a Bobcat telehandler vehicle to provide a safe and efficient method of loading and offloading materials.

Janette Hardie, treasurer, said: “The approval of this project shall enable Fraserburgh Harbour to offer a quicker and more efficient service at the shiplift and dry Dock. We will also be able to offer a safer working environment for vessels that require items of up to 4 tons to be lifted.”