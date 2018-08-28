New Aberdour to make parish hall bid

A North-east community is rallying round to put its village firmly on the tourist map.

New Aberdour - which features on the North East 250 route - is making real inroads to becoming a popular tourist destination.

With an impressive beach and caves, the historic St Drostans Well and a memorial to maritime heroine Jane Whyte on their doorstep, residents want to encourage visitors to the village.

Wendy Andrews, secretary of the New Aberdour Parish Hall trustees, told the Herald that there was real support for positive change in the village.

And a key aspect of the community vision is to bring the village hall, built in 1892, into the 21st century, with Wendy explaining: “The primary school is currently available for community use although it was closed to pupils in 2009, and now that it has now been put up for sale by Aberdeenshire Council the future for those groups using the building is uncertain.

“The hall has an up-to-date constitution and SCIO charity registration, and new trustees have come on board with the aim of providing a suitable venue in New Aberdour with fit-for-purpose facilities for everyone to enjoy. “

The playgroup, community council, church groups, WI and St Drostans Group all require accommodation, but the hall could also house a host of other groups and activities.

Wendy added: “Given our proximity to the beach, we also want to create a cafe in the hall. With the hotel and pub now closed, we feel this would be of real benefit both to villagers and visitors alike. And we’re also very lucky to still have the public toilets in operation in the village - a boon for all those passing through.”

Meanwhile, Wendy has herself added a splash of colour to the village by transforming the bus-stop into a colourful focal point.

With the help of the Tyrie smiddy, Newline and The Write Image, information boards bearing a unicorn, thistle and the purple and white Pride of Scotland tartan have been installed.

She said: “I just felt it would help promote the village to tourists and it shows we take pride in our community.”

Anyone wishing to support the hall efforts should contact Wendy on newaberdourph@gmail.com