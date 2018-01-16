New album and tour for Terry

Pitmedden native Terry McDermott will release a new album and embark on a Scottish tour next month.

The lead singer of rock band Lotus Crush and runner up on season three of NBC’s The Voice will release his latest album, Beautiful Destruction, on all digital platforms during a tour of his home country on Friday, February 9.

CDs will be available for sale at all shows and a limited-edition CD with exclusive album art will be available from Friday, February 16.

“Coming home to Scotland always makes me very happy. I’m excited to come back and play some shows in the north and share my new album,” said Terry.

"Making this record was a team effort, and my fans are the ones who made it happen. It’s a record about the creativity that lives between difficult times and coming out on the other side.”

Terry's tour includes gigs in Aberdeen, Keith, Nairn, Tarves, and Inverness.

Island Styles, of Jimmie’s Chicken Shack and McDermott’s Lotus Crush bandmate, will accompany him and Scottish singer Craig John Davidson will open.

At Cheers in Fraserburgh, McDermott will play in support of MND Scotland, a cause close to Terry’s heart, as his mother courageously battled the disease.

“Losing my mum to that disease was an incredibly painful and transformative time, that changed the course of my life but compelled me to write and create,” Terry explained.

“It makes me proud to support this important cause in her memory.”

Beautiful Destruction was produced by Island Styles, co-produced by Terry McDermott himself with Grammy Award winning producer John Jones, best known for his work with Fleetwood Mac, Duran Duran, and Julian Lennon serving as executive producer on the record.

Frequent collaborators Island Styles and Todd Burman were co-writers on the tracks. Justin Armstrong, producer/engineer with acts such as Foo Fighters and Dave Matthews Band, mixed the album.