New Macmillan fundraising group launches in Fraserburgh

A newly-established group collecting cash for a cancer charity is celebrating its first successful fundraiser.

The Fraserburgh Fundraising Group for Macmillan Cancer Support had five entrants competing in the recent BRG challenge.

The group will be hosting an array of different fundraisers and are encouraging Broch folk to get involved

Thanks to the efforts of the big-hearted competitors, the group has raised £1,258.47 to-date with and some donations still to come in.

Group secretary Rachelle Cradno told the Herald: “We had five competitors taking part on our behalf - Jamie-Lee Brown, Kirsty Hickman, Scott MacFarlane, Jeannie Nicol and Fiona Murdo - and we can’t thank them enough for their tremendous efforts.”

The fundraising group was set up by Rachelle along with and her two best friends Louise Wyllie, group chair, and treasurer Nicola Jappy.

Rachelle said: “Very sadly we lost the fourth member of our close group of friends - Christine Watt - in December 2015 aged just 25 from a rare form of breast cancer.

“We had all undertaken previous fundraising for Macmillan prior to Christine getting ill as we have had family members who have benefited from their assistance.

“When we heard there was no local group in Fraserburgh we decided to get set up as an official branch for the area as volunteers in our spare time.”

In addition, Louise and Rachelle have also been supporting the ‘Move More Aberdeenshire’ programme instructing a gentle movements class at CLAN in Crimond and assisting with the circuit classes in Ellon.

Rachelle added: “As CLAN kindly let us use their building for free every week our next event is a ‘Beforenoon Tea’ on September 29 at the Tufted Duck Hotel where proceeds will be split 50/50 between the groups to say thanks for their assistance.

“We want to make the community aware of the different ways we can support them whether that is through collecting funds they have raised personally, raising awareness at any local groups or providing collection tins for local businesses, birthday parties, anniversaries, weddings, funerals or any other occasion where they may wish to raise money for the local group.

“We are also happy to receive any raffle donations and want to recruit new volunteers to help out with some of the larger activities we would like to carry out.”

Find out more about the group’s events and volunteering at www.facebook.com/FraserburghMacmillan/