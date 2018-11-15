New mascot unveiled at Davron Hotel

The children’s play area at the Davron Hotel in Rosehearty has a new mascot.

The hotel held a competition for children to draw a picture of the mascot that they would like to see and also asked them to give it a name.

Sharon Watt of the Davron Hotel said: “It was brilliant to see children sitting in our restaurant really concentrating on their drawings and being excited to see them up on display in the restaurant rather than them sitting on iPads and phones.”

The winner was Isobel Short who drew a picture of Mitch the dragon.

Isobel’s design was turned into a knitted mascot by 92-year-old Betty McIntosh. Both are pictured above.