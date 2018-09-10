New members get put in the frame by society

Fraserburgh Photographic Society hosted its first meeting of the new season on Thursday.

A delighted Mike Chandler told the Herald that there were a host of new faces who brought with them a range of expertise.

“Some are old hands at the photography lark, while others wanted to learn more about how to use their camera," he told us.

“The one thing they all had in common with the existing members was enthusiasm. I am sure that Fraserburgh Camera Club will be able to meet all the variety of expectations.”

Club president Andrew West gave an outline of how the society worked for the all newcomers and how it fitted into the Scottish Photographic Federation and the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain.

He went through the programme and how both the internal and inter-club competitions work.

Andrew explained the club fees and gave a brief insight into the council’s room booking system and charges, warning that it may be necessary to have another look at the fees.

Competitions secretary Lewis Duthie gave a more indepth insight into the competitions, while Mike gave an overview of the website, social media activity and the regular coverage within the Fraserburgh Herald.

The next meeting is today (Thursday) and members are asked to bring up to ten photos of what they did in the summer. Entries for the first monthly competition must also be handed in. Its Meeting are held at 7.30pm in Room 3 of the JIC Building on Albert Street.