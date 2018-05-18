Nominations sought for North-east community councils

Nominations are being sought to fill vacancies on two community councils in the Banff and Buchan area over the coming weeks.

Candidates are being sought for Kind Edward and Gamrie and Alvah and Forglen with elections to be held if nominees outnumber the roles available.

At King Edward and Gamrie there are three vacancies and the closing date for nominations is 5pm on Tuesday, June 5. If required the election will be held on Monday, June 18 with the AGM being held on Tuesday, June 26.

There are 15 vacancies on Alvah and Forglen Community Council and closing date is 5pm on Tuesday , June 5. If an election is required it will be held on Tuesday, June 19, with the AGM on Tuesday June 26.

Nomination forms for each community council are available from Returning Officer Karen Wiles, Town House, Low Street, Banff, AB45 1AY.

For digital copies of nomination forms or advice, email banffandbuchanamo@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01467 530700.

Further information on community councils can be found at http://bit.ly/shireccs