Nuclear campaigners dock in Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh welcomed a Norwegian visitor to its shores last week.

The ‘Nora’ is an open-decked wind-powered wooden Norwegian boat which has been sailing along the Norwegian coast for the last three years bringing attention to claims of radioactive discharge from the Sellafield nuclear plant.

Nora is sailing under the direction of the Neptune Network, a private foundation established in April 2001 with the aim of stopping the destruction of environment and nature.

The crew arrived in Fraserburgh on Monday morning after a tough voyage over the North Sea having left Bergen on June 15.

While in port they met up with fellow Norwegian Anders Blix who lives at Memsie and who kindly took pictures for the Herald.

After making some small repairs and picking up supplies, Nora left Fraserburgh crewed by skipper Frank-Hugo Storelv along with Øystein Storelv and Roger Jenssen on Tuesday afternoon heading for Inverness.

Their plan is to sail through the Caledonian Canal towards their destination at Sellafield to campaign for the closure of the nuclear plant.