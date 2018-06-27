Nurses invited to Care Home Recruitment Days

Aberdeenshire-based Registered Nurses looking for a position in the care industry are invited to attend a recruitment open day taking place at two local care homes.

Meallmore is holding the open day on Wednesday, July 4 from 10am-4pm, and is looking for talented Staff Nurses and Senior Staff Nurses to join its care home teams throughout Ellon, Cruden Bay, Fraserburgh, Crimond, and Inverurie.

The recruitment day will be held concurrently at Auchtercrag Care Home in Ellon, Bayview Care Home in Cruden Bay, Grove Care Home in Kemnay, Crimond House Care Home, Kynnaird House Care Home and St Modans Care Home, both in Fraserburgh.

Registered Nurses are warmly invited to come along to any of our homes to meet the management team, and find out more about working for Meallmore.

Louise Marshall, Area Manager for Meallmore Aberdeenshire, said: “We are committed to delivering exceptional standards of care, which is why we are seeking talented and compassionate individuals for these roles.

“We wish our residents to live as active and fulfilling lives as possible, so it is vital for us to have dedicated and highly-experienced nurses. We will also be supporting them with a robust induction programme and training based on current best practice, as well as professional development plans to help achieve individual career aspirations.

“We are very much looking forward to meeting prospective nurses and further strengthening our care home teams."