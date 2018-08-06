Open weekend at Maud Railway Museum

Maud Railway Museum will be hosting another open weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to a large number of items, ephemera and photographs relating to the former Buchan Railway lines which connected Aberdeen and Dyce with Ellon, the popular Buchan attraction is also home to a fully-restored railway carriage which was used to carry convicts from Peterhead prison to the quarries at Stirlinghill.

Inside this coach is a display relating to the prison and its inmates, including the infamous jail-breaker Johnny Ramenski.

Currently awaiting restoration is a munitions wagon which was used at various naval dockyards in the earlier part of the 20th century.

There is also a display of photographs of the Fraserburgh to St Combs Light Railway which operated from 1903 to 1965.

The museum always welcomes donations of photographs and local railway relics and is seeking to recruit new members and volunteers to assist with looking after the museum

and its visitors.

It was recently the victim of the theft of about a ton of railway chairs used as the base for trackwork. The trustees are grateful for the large amount of encouragement from the public it has received following the theft. As a result, the Caledonian Railway which operates the Heritage Railway from Brechin to Bridge of Dun has donated a large number of surplus chairs which will enable the proposed trackwork to proceed.

The museum will be open from 10.30am to 4pm both days, and while entry is free a donation or a purchase from the sales counter is appreciated.