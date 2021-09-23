Every little helps as we look to build a better, healthier world

Karen Adam, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast.

Shopping local and eating greener can be a challenge. I find myself like others, receiving fresh vegetable boxes, using farm shops and all locally sourced produce more than ever before. I’ve also tried zero-waste shops and refillery shops with fresh local produce and loads of zero-waste everyday products. Just taking some old jars or bottles and filling them up with a range of products from pasta and grains to shampoo and detergent is great, too.

Developing our food and drink sector in a healthy, sustainable and climate friendly way has to be the future. Affordability is crucial, of course. I am pleased that the Scottish Government will introduce a Good Food Nation Bill, providing a clear, legislative framework which places responsibilities to publish and adhere to statements of local and sustainable policy on food quality. Indeed, in our first 100 days the Scottish Government has produced a draft Local Food Strategy – aimed at ‘grow your own’ initiatives, connecting Scottish producers with buyers.

This is all part of work later this year on a single marketing brand for all Scottish produce – ‘Sustainably Scottish’ – which would be available to all Scottish based producers, manufacturers and suppliers who can satisfy stringent criteria on provenance and low carbon operations.

Buying locally-sourced produce can be a way of supporting the local economy and helping the environment at the the same time.

So there’s a lot going on about health, food and the way we can do things in a sustainable context!

I am keen to play my part in transforming this key sector for the area, to allow more fresh Scottish produce, with a healthier focus.

Every little does help, but my goodness, what a worthwhile thing to do for us now and all those bairns to come. Let’s build them a better, healthier world to inherit.