Over 100k jobs created in NE

A service providing advice and support to local businesses for the last decade is celebrating the creation of more than 100,000 jobs by assisting nearly the same number of businesses.

A decade ago, the Scottish Government handed control of business support from Scottish Enterprise Grampian to the local authority, devolving more control over job creation to local councils.

In the following ten years 99,004 businesses were supported, creating 108,904 jobs.

A local team of 16 advisers is available to help those thinking of starting a business, to assist new businesses start and help existing businesses grow.

Impartial, comprehensive business advice and guides are available on a variety of subjects such as human resources, marketing and finance.

Around 300 free Business Gateway workshops take place annually, with 2,500 people benefitting from events in Aberdeen, Inverurie and Peterhead last year alone.

Commenting, SNP Group leader and leader of the Opposition on Aberdeenshire Council, Cllr Richard Thomson said: “These figures are very impressive and I would like to thank the staff involved in delivering such an outstanding success over this period.

“The delivery network through the local authority for the various services offered by Business Gateway is far wider than it was under the previous system, ensuring that people can access key information and support much more locally than they did previously.”