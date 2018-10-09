Partnership support for CLAN

An established north-east firm has entered into a partnership with a local cancer support charity.

Hydrasun has joined forces with Aberdeen-based CLAN Cancer Support as it celebrates its 35th birthday.

To mark this milestone, the cancer support charity has launched a new awareness campaign which aims to increase the public’s knowledge of the support and information the charity provides within communities throughout north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

#ThinkCancerThinkCLAN has been made possible thanks to the support of Hydrasun which will support the campaign for the next 12 months.

The campaign will feature the stories behind CLAN clients, highlighting both the wide range of services the charity provides for anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis and the geographical spread of the organisation.

The charity launched the campaign sharing the story of Aberdeen-woman Karla Dickie-Fowlie.

Through her story, Karla shared how visiting CLAN’s Aberdeen wellbeing and support centre helped her and her family during and following her cancer diagnosis and treatment. Karla visited CLAN for one-to-one support and complementary therapies which aim to reduce the pain and stress that can accompany a diagnosis and treatment.

CLAN was also there to support Karla’s mother and her young daughter, Olivia, received specialist support through CLAN’s dedicated Children & Families team who helped her to understand her mother’s condition. Karla’s story is available to view on CLAN’s website and the charity’s YouTube channel.

Bob Drummond, CEO of Hydrasun, said: “CLAN Cancer Support has done an amazing job of providing such important support to so many cancer patients and their families throughout the 35 years since it was first established. We are delighted to enter into this new partnership with them and to be able to support their awareness campaign and their aim to reach even more people who can benefit from their support in the future.”

CLAN’s CEO, Colette Backwell, said: “To have been providing cancer support services for 35 years is a fantastic achievement but is a reflection of the fact that the need for our services has not and is very unlikely to disappear. In fact, with a greater number of people living with and after a cancer diagnosis, the need for wellbeing support and information services is likely to continue to rise.

“Thanks to the support of Hydrasun, we aim to reach even more people who can benefit from our support. From counselling and complementary therapies to providing a home from home for people attending Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, CLAN supports so many people in so many different ways on a daily basis.”