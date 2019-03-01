Pedigree bulls reach 9500gns at Thainstone

Pedigree bulls hit a top of 9500gns at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ annual multi-breed show and sale held alongside the Royal Northern Spring Show at Thainstone on Wednesday.

A packed ringside of buyers and spectators was forward for the sale which met a 69% clearance as the 49 bulls cashed in at £4312.50.

Sale leader at 9500gns was the Charolais champion and supreme overall, Bonnykelly Nominator from father and son team, Graeme and Mark Leggat, who run their herd at Mormond Prop, New Pitsligo. This June, 2017-born bull is by Gretnahouse Ivory, out of Bonnykelly Freda and sold to J and W Kellas, Raws, Dufftown.

The Leggats also received 6800gns for another similarly aged son of Gretnahouse Ivory, this time Bonnykelly Nimrod. He is bred out of Bonnykelly Heidi and was purchased by FJ Keir, Newton of Carnavero, Alford.

Limousin bulls reached a top of 8000gns and 6500gns from Albert and George Howie of the Knock herd at West Knock, Stuartfield, Peterhead.

Dearest was the champion Limousin bull, Knock Nelson – a 22-month-old son of the 21,000gns Goldies Goldfinger, bred out of Knock Glenisla. He sold to the Mackie family at Whiteside, Tullynessle, Alford.

Selling for 6500gns was Albert and George’s reserve Limousin champion named Knock Nickleback. This April, 2017-born bull by the same sire, bred out of Knock Flamboyant, sold to Caithness with A Mackay and Son, Strath Farm, Watten.

Simmental bulls topped at 6000gns for Tillyeve Invincible from the Bruce family at Tillyeve, Udny, Ellon. This 23-month-old son of Woodhall Ellison, out of Tillyeve Elissa, sold to George Wilson, Turtory, Bridge of Marnoch, Huntly.

Aberdeen-Angus bulls also hit 6000gns for the Aberdeen-Angus champion, Orbliston Jacobite from AM Shepherd, Orbliston, Fochabers. This 24-month-old bull is by Ballindalloch Master Peter, out of Orbliston Jessica.

Two bulls sold for 5500gns including the second prize Limousin bull from Michael Robertson and family, Easter Fodderletter, Tomintoul. Selling to John and Jean Henderson, Udale, Poyntzfield, Dingwall, was Fodderletter Nimrod, an August, 2017-born bull by Spittalton Gold, out of Vaenol Gina. He was shown successfully in last year’s summer show circuit and is the last Spittalton Gold son to have been sold from the Fodderletter herd.

Matching that price was the Stronach family’s Simmental champion, Islavale Ivan – a 24-month-old bull by Islavale Frontier, out of Islavale Viva. He sold to R and J Francis, Scotston, Insch.

Next best at 5200gns was the reserve Simmental champion from the Sutherland brothers at Connachie, Kellas, Elgin. Selling to Duncan McCallum, Shoreton, Culbokie, Dingwall, was Glenlossie Iceman, a 24-month-old son of Omorga Denman, out of Glenlossie Cassandra.

The reserve Charolais champion from AJR Farms, Milton of Collieston, Ellon, made 4800gns to M and I Steel, Wicker Inn, Banchory. This was Logiestate Neil, an April, 2017-born bull by Goldies Golddust, out of Craigieford Hermajesty.

Also selling at 4800gns was the third prize Limousin bull, Elrick Nebraska from Mike Massie, Mains of Elrick, Auchnagatt, Ellon. Born in May, 2017, he is by Elrick Jethro, out of Elrick Centrefold – a dam which bred a bull for 14,000gns. The buyer here was JS and HM Hamilton, Gordon, Harray, Orkney.

Two bulls hit 4500gns including Andrew Gammie’s first prize Charolais bull – Westpit Nevada. This May, 2017-born bull is by the noted Balmyle Bollinger, out of Gretnahouse Eigg and sold to C Smith, Bogentassie, Lumphanan, Banchory.

The other at that price was Mike Massie’s second prize May, 2017-born Limousin bull, Elrick Nemisis. He is by Foxhillfarm Impecabull, out of Elrick Goldengirl. The buyer was PJ and I Stuart, Ledmacoy, Strathdon.

Out with the leading prices, the reserve champion Aberdeen-Angus also from AM Shepherd, Orbliston, made 3500gns. This was Orbliston Prince Cooley which sold to AG Steel, Newton of Deershaw, Alvah, Banff.

In the Salers section, the champion named Rigel Mungo from Rigel Pedigree at Middleton on Leven, Yarm, made 3000gns to JB Smith, Knockhourn, Knockando, Aberlour.

Champion in the any other breed section was Sarah Balfour’s British Blue bull named Fodderletter Mister Tom from Easter Fodderletter, Tomintoul. He sold for 3000gns to James Mackay, Home Farm, Aberlour.