People First pick up new premises for £1

A Fraserburgh support group has successfully completed a community asset transfer.

Friends of People First Fraserburgh applied to Aberdeenshire Council last year to take over the former housing offices on Mid Street.

The local charity, which works with people with learning disabilities, has operated in the Broch for 24 years and is now the proud owner of a new headquarters for just £1.

Grampian Housing and Robertson Construction will now be refurbishing the premises for a May entry.

Group facilitator Stewart Whyte said: “The members are delighted that the transfer has gone through and that we have a permanent base.

“It’s taken a lot of time and paperwork and we must thank Reid Hutchison and June Burnett of Aberdeenshire Council for all their help during the process.

“Thanks must also go to Anne Connor of ‘Outside The Box’ in Glasgow for all her assistance.”

People First provides various support services for approximately 30 members including IT tuition and benefits advice. It also hosts Lighthouse Rock and organises the annual Celebrate the Difference events.