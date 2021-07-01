1st Rosehearty company celebrates achievements
1st Rosehearty Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Association
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 9:23 am
1st Rosehearty Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Association held an outdoor parents night and awards ceremony.
The Company has continued to meet either face-to-face or virtually through the Covid-19 pandemic and grew in numbers over the period against national pandemic trends.
The Company, which is the only one in the Buchan Battalion to have a Girl’s Association, handed out well-deserved badges and awards to their members for their years’ work.
The 1st Rosehearty was revived in 2018 with the reformation of the Junior Section, with the Company Section following in 2019,
