77-year-old woman seriously injured in crash on A90

A 77-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash at the weekend.

The crash happened on the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road at its junction with the A952 at Cortes at around 9.20am on Saturday, April 20.

The injured woman was driving a grey Citroen C1 motor car and the collision also involved a silver Rover 75 estate car.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the Rover 75 was uninjured.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either car beforehand is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1335 of April 20.