A very special year for Neil

Pastor Neil Cameron shows off his birthday gift from the Apex Church congregation.

Neil Cameron, who heads up Apex Church and is Peterhead FC’s chaplain, has already marked one special occasion in the form of his 60th birthday on February 26, which was celebrated by his congregation and marked by friends and family across the globe.

The church presented Neil with a print of pictures from the 1960s showing his father, Pastor Simon Cameron, preaching the Gospel at open air meetings in Peterhead’s Broad Street. Neil said he was blown away by the thoughtfulness and generosity of all who took part in his birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, Neil will also be celebrating a ruby occasion, with 40 years of marriage to Phyllis this year.

The couple have two sons, Neil and Christopher and despite having preached all over the world, they have remained in Peterhead and worked tirelessly on building a thriving local church within the community.

This year also sees the tenth anniversary of Apex Church, a vibrant, life-giving church in the heart of Peterhead.

It was birthed in 2012 when two churches joined together – New Hope and Harvest Church – to form Apex, located on the town’s Chapel Street. The Apex Centre, which hosts mother and toddlers and other such groups, is based down the road in Broad Street.

All generations are represented within the church and enjoy enthusiastic life application messages which encourage and challenge each week.

As part of his church work, Neil is also Chaplain at Peterhead Football Club and is there for every home game played at Balmoor. He is a well-loved character and the players value his presence and his input.

One congregation member told the Buchanie: “Neil has been senior pastor at Apex for ten years now and has impacted so many lives in that time.”