A winter wonderland at St. Combs

St. Combs burst into light for the festive season recently when Margaret and Willie McRobbie’s house in Reidfield Place was transformed into a Christmas Wonderland.

Every year for the past nineteen years the McRobbie family has been creating this fantastic display of Christmas lights for the people of St. Combs and to raise funds for the local Primary School.

A large crowd gathered on Saturday evening to see Mr and Mrs Claus arrive in their wee red truck and meet the children.

St. Combs pupils treated them and the crowd to a number of Christmas Carols.

All joined in as the countdown headed towards the switch-on time and when the button was pressed the display burst into life with a kaleidoscope of colours and Christmas figures.

Teas and snacks were served in the nearby AOG hall for the hardy revellers. The display will be on view throughout December and all donations to the collection points will be very welcome.

In 2017 the McRobbie’s were nominated for their charity work for the village in the Inspiring Aberdeenshire Awards and picked up top award in the Best of Buchan category.