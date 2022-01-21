Aberdeenshire communities invited to take part in consultation on fishing policies

David Duguid MP is urging people involved in the fishing industry, environmental stakeholders and the public to take part in the UK-wide consultation.

The joint fisheries statement (JFS) draws together policies from the UK Government and devolved administrations for achieving, or contributing to achieving, the eight objectives of the Fisheries Act 2020.

These are expected to help deliver a UK vision for clean, healthy, safe, productive and biologically diverse oceans and seas.

A consultation has been launched asking for views from industry and environmental stakeholders, the public and all those interested and affected by the proposed policies.

Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan and UK Government Fisheries Envoy David Duguid said the policies set out in the JFS will benefit the industry across the North-east for years to come.

He said: “If we were still in the EU and in the Common Fisheries Policy, this process of developing localised fisheries management plans and all the other advantages of being an independent coastal state would not be possible.

“This is a good example of the UK Government working with devolved administrations to provide the best outcome for our industry across the UK, but particularly here in the North-east of Scotland.

“I encourage all stakeholders to take part in the consultation which will help shape a more resilient, prosperous and sustainable seafood industry.”

UK Environment Secretary George Eustice added: “The Fisheries Act has given us the powers to implement our own independent fisheries policy, improve our marine environment and make decisions based on the health of our fish stocks and not vested interests.”

He continued: “We have taken back control of our waters, and a year on from the Trade and Cooperation Agreement a positive picture is emerging for our fishing industry.

“We have seen an increase in quota that will amount to around £146 million by 2026, and we are investing £100 million into coastal communities so that they can benefit from better infrastructure, new jobs and investment in skills.”