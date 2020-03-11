Aberdeenshire Council announces swimming lesson changes

A new system is being introduced this week to make children's swimming lessons in Aberdeenshire Council pools even more convenient.

Learn2 is an online tool allowing parents to view their child’s progress following every lesson.

One of the great benefits of Learn2 is that children can join swimming lessons at any time through the year, not just at the beginning of school terms as before.

The system allows ongoing individual assessment and progression, meaning children can move up a level as and when they are able and space is available.

Using the “HomePortal” platform within Learn2, parents will be notified when their child has completed a level.

When space is available, they can then book them in for their next lessons from the comfort of home, or even while on the move.

Learn2 will improve access to lessons and reduce waiting time for customers due to the continuous progression of participants. Future payments can also be made online with HomePortal. Setting up a Direct Debit for lessons adds further convenience, with no need to top up every ten sessions.

Direct Debit spreads the cost of lessons over 12 monthly payments and gives the additional benefit of free access to public sessions and a discount on intensive lessons during school holidays.

The new system is being introduced by Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA), delivering sports and cultural services on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

For those who want to participate in swimming lessons for the first time, please visit the Swim Aberdeenshire website and complete the application form: http://bit.ly/SWIMshire

Existing customers will be communicated with directly, receiving instructions on what they need to do.

Anyone without internet access can still book and pay for lessons in person at our facilities – staff will be happy to help.

For further information on swimming lessons in Aberdeenshire, see the Live Life Aberdeenshire

website: http://bit.ly/LLAswim