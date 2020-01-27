Aberdeenshire Council approves transport grants in principle

Councillors have approved a maximum of £386,275 in Aberdeenshire Community Transport Initiative (ACTI) grants for the next financial year.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee agreed the 2020/21 allocation subject to the approval of the authority’s revenue budget in the Spring.

They also approved in principle funding for the subsequent two financial years based on the 2020/21 grant awards and delegated authority for the approval of monies from the ACTI Small Grant Fund up to the value of £7,500 subject to available budget.

Next year’s allocation would see the following grants:

Ballater Royal Deeside Ltd (Marr) £3,780; Banffshire Partnership Ltd (Banff and Buchan) £142,327; Buchan Dial-a-Community Bus (Banff and Buchan, Buchan and Formartine) £140,280; Mid Deeside Community Trust (Marr) £60,823; Silver Circle (Marr) £10,449; RVS Aberdeenshire (Aberdeenshire) £28,615.