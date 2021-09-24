Aberdeenshire motorbike-loving bus drivers show support for air ambulance

The Stagecoach Motorbike Lovers' donation of £2701 is presented to the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance.

The Stagecoach Motorbike Lovers was formed in September last year during lockdown, and now has 35 members, all employees of the bus company – or family members – based in the North-east, working out of depots in Macduff, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Fivie, Insch, Aberdeen and Stoneheaven.

As well as their shared love of the open road, they’ve also shared a passion for raising funds for charity and held a host of events in aid of their chosen charity, the SCAA.

David Santos, from Crimond, who leads the group along with Ian Duncan and moderator Sylvia Duncan, said: “Over the past year we done many events, from stickers and badges with the group logo, t-shirt and mugs, top table sale in Aberdeen bus station, lottery cards, calendars etc.

Members of the group have raised funds for the charity through a variety of events.

“We would like to thank all members for their involvement in group over the past year, Stagecoach Bluebird management and the public who helped with donations.

"We also hope to carry on fundraising for another charity this year, and hopefully raise as much as we can to help them too.”

The air ambulance was chosen as their charity as it is often called out to accidents on country roads, which sometime will involve motorbikes. As many of the bus drivers also work in rural areas, it was considered an appropriate charity to support.