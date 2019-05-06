Aberdeenshire polling places confirmed

Polling stations in Aberdeenshire for the upcoming European Parliamentary Election have been confirmed.

The details can be found on the Aberdeenshire Council website and voters will find the location of their local station on their polling cards.

Votes can be cast between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, May 23, and will be counted on Sunday, May 26.

The polling stations at Portsoy, Rosehearty, Crimond, Rhynie and Strathdon have been relocated as follows:

Destiny Church and Community Hall, The Square, Portsoy, Banff, AB45 2NX

Fordyce Street Public Hall, Rosehearty, Fraserburgh, AB43 7NS

Crimond Community Centre, Fraserburgh, AB43 8QJ

Rhynie School, Essie Road, Rhynie, Huntly, AB54 4GF

Lonach Hall (Committee Room), Strathdon, AB36 8UN

Only those who are registered will be able to cast their vote on the day, and the deadline for doing so is rapidly approaching.

The registration deadline is tomorrow (Tuesday, May 7). The process takes around five minutes can be completed online.