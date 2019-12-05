Aberdeenshire's new sensory garden for dogs

The Scottish SPCA has unveiled a new sensory garden for dogs at its Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre thanks to generous funding from craft beer giants, BrewDog.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity cares for thousands of animals that have been abused, injured or abandoned each year, across Scotland.

Local boxing champion Lee McAllister, aka the Aberdeen Assassin, was there on the day to show his support.

Many dogs arrive under-socialised without basic learned behaviours. This is especially prevalent in dogs that have come from puppy farms that have never known life outside a kennelled environment.

Acting centre manager Louise Griese said: “The idea behind the garden is to provide dogs with sensory stimulation they will never have experienced before.

“The garden is full of different scents, and in the summer months there will be dog friendly plants, which encourage them to use their senses and provides mental stimulation within the surroundings.

“The garden also includes different surfaces and textures which create an element of fun for the dogs, as well as many other objects and obstacles to provide exercise and to keep the dogs entertained.

“We’ve designed this area to incorporate as many different experiences for the dogs as possible including a safe, quiet space for them to relax in.

“Our centre in Glasgow opened their sensory garden last year and since opening, the team have witnessed positive changes in the confidence levels of the dogs, especially those which came from puppy farms, it would appear that this has been enriching for the dogs.

“It was a real team effort involving the local community. A special mention to George Glennie who was integral to the construction of the garden.

“Thanks also to Lee also who is a huge advocate for animals and the Scottish SPCA.

“We’re so grateful to the BrewDog Foundation for making this sensory garden possible.

“This will change the lives of dogs that come into our care and better prepare them for finding their loving, forever homes.”

The Scottish SPCA receives no government funding and is Scotland’s animal welfare charity. It is separate from the RSPCA, which works in England and Wales. It is the only animal charity in the UK able to report animal cruelty cases to the Crown, with reports sent to the Crown Office Procurator Fiscal Service.