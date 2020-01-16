Aberdeenshire schools urged to get creative and light the north

Schools and community youth groups are being asked to get involved with a creative north-east sculpture and education programme.

The leading cancer support and wellbeing charity, CLAN Cancer Support, is looking for young people to get involved with the Little Lights Education programme, which will run alongside the Light the North lighthouse trail.

The trail will take place in Autumn 2020 and will see 8 ft high decorated lighthouses and mini lighthouse sculptures across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

The Little Lights Education Programme links to the Curriculum for Excellence with all participating schools and community groups being provided with a creative learning resource pack.

The pack contains a programme of study designed to complement teaching of numerous subjects including the history and development of lighthouses, a link to the sea including renewables and wider energy sector, maritime, cell biology, physical health and emotional wellbeing with a focus on the development of personal resilience.

Iona Mitchell, CLAN’s head of cancer support services, said: “Numerous schools and community youth groups have noted their interest in the Little Lights programme, and we are encouraging more to take part, before the final deadline on January 31.

“The education programme is fascinating as it gives a real insight into the lighthouses of the north-east and our relationship with the sea. Furthermore, the pack contains age-appropriate information about cancer. A diagnosis of cancer, in a family, can have a significant impact on a child’s emotional wellbeing.

"The Little Lights Education Programme aims to empower our future adults to manage their physical and emotional wellbeing and develop personal resilience which will provide them with lifelong strategies to employ, which will help them navigate through difficult times.

“After getting creative in the classroom, teachers, parents and young people will see their 3D masterpiece on the art trail alongside those of contemporary artists at museums, libraries, galleries and leisure venues. After 10 weeks on public display, each little lighthouse sculpture will go back to the school or community to keep.”

“We urge schools and communities to be part of this unique event that will raise vital funds for CLAN Cancer Support and deliver significant benefits to teachers, pupils, and our community.”

The deadline for schools taking part in the programme is January 31. To take part schools and community groups should visit www.lightthenorth.co.uk where they can download an education pack.