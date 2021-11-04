Accidental signal sends Fraserburgh RNLI crew on three-hour search at sea

The Fraserburgh RNLI lifeboat crew carried out a three-hour search in difficult conditions - before being stood down.

Now Duty Coxswain David Sutherland is urging vessel owners and individuals to register such devices so that the source and nature of the emergency transmission can be established much quicker.

Such devices are designed to be activated when someone falls into the sea. They send a signal to the Coastguard who can then initiate a search and rescue.

However, on this occasion, the search was called off after three hours once the UK Coastguard was satisfied that it seemed likely that no person or vessel was in danger and that the unregistered emergency device had somehow been activated accidentally or unknowingly.

David said: “We’re always concerned for people’s safety when the pagers go off and we are always glad when all is well and that no one is in danger. We were all on full alert for three hours and carried out a thorough search of the area along with the Coastguard helicopter.

"Although it seems as though the emergency device was accidentally activated we would always much rather launch the lifeboat and search to ensure no one is in danger, than not launch at all.

'It would really help the Coastguard if an EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) or similar distress signalling device was registered to a vessel or an individual so that contact could be made much earlier to locate the source and nature of the emergency transmission.

"We would call on all owners of such devices to make sure they are registered so that if they are ever activated they can be located quickly and that would help us save lives at sea.”

Details of the call-out have been highlighted on Fraserbugh RNLI's Facebook page.

The lifeboat Willie and May Gall was launched following a request from the Coastguard after an emergency distress signal device had been activated in an area near Fraserburgh.

As soon as the emergency signal had been received, the Coastguard paged the lifeboat volunteers and they responded immediately.

Within minutes of being paged, Fraserburgh RNLI's lifeboat – with volunteers Dave, mechanic Jason Flett, crew members Amy Allan, A J Morgan, Martyn Runcie and Declan Sutherland aboard – took part in an intensive full-scale search of the area from Kinnaird Head to Troup Head.

Because of the stormy conditions and the high seas which were running, the Coastguard also tasked Macduff lifeboat and Peterhead lifeboat to assist in the search.

The MacDuff lifeboat crew searched between Gamrie and Troup Head.

Anr the Peterhead RNLI lifeboat volunteers searched the area between Rattray Head and Kinnaird Head.

The local Coastguard team and Coastguard helicopter were also involved.

However, they were all stood down after it was decided the emergency device had been activated accidentally and that no one was in danger at sea.