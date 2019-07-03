Aden open days will explore Neolithic period

Aden Country Park is hosting two Neolithic open days as part of a series of archaeological digs being held in the Mintlaw park.

The first open day was held on June 30 with the second being held on Saturday, July 6 and will provide visitors with a real insight into Neolithic life inlcuding traditional crafts, diet and early forms of music.

There will also be the opportunity to see what has been found on the site.

In November 2018, an archaeological dig supported through the Aden Restoration and Redevelopment National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) project and the Aden Archaeology Historic Environment Scotland (HES) project, took place revealing an enclosed structure potentially dating back to the Neolithic period, possibly 5500 years old.

The open days will give an insight into the type of activities people took part in during the Neolithic period and give people the opportunity to come along and see what has been mfound. The open day on July 6 will have James Dilley of ancient craft UK setting up a Neolithic campsite.

The open days are free to attend however they are looking for donations to help support the ongoing investigations.