Air ambulance boost from St. Fergus pupils

St. Fergus School has boosted the funds of a national charity through a festive fundraising effort.

Pupil Council members at the school, Islay Northeast and Ryan Finnie, handed over a cheque for £1,209.25 to representatives from Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) at a recent assembly.

SCAA was the charity chosen by the Pupil Council to benefit from the school’s Christmas fundraising.

At both nursery and school concerts hampers were raffled for the charity and a collection was also taken at the end of term Nativity service.

The pupils were fascinated to find out more about the amazing work of the charity and how their fundraising efforts will assist in the upkeep of the new air ambulance that will soon be on station in Aberdeen.

Jim and Kate, representatives from SCAA, went along to the assembly and shared with pupils how at present there are three air ambulances in Scotland.

Two are government funded and they are based in Glasgow and Inverness.

Scotland has a charity air ambulance based in Perth and the one due for Aberdeen later this year will make a huge diffference here in the north-east of Scotland.

The fast response of SCAA and its ability to reach Scotland’s most remote and rural areas saves vital minutes when every second counts.

As Scotland’s only charity air ambulance, SCAA is funded by the people of Scotland, primarily through donations, fundraising, events and its life-saving lottery.