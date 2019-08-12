Another appeal to reconsider opening of Formartine to Buchan rail line

A north-east MSP has written to Transport Secretary Michael Matheson asking him to consider re-opening the Formartine to Buchan railway line.

The move comes following the announcement of plans to reopen the Levenmouth rail link - a disused railway line in Fife which has been closed for decades.

Now Gillian Martin has written to Mr Matheson to find out what opportunities may exist for the Scottish Government to support reopening of the Formartine to Buchan line.

In her letter, she states: “As you are aware I am very much in favour of the expansion of rail servies in north-east Scotland, and particularly the exploration of the possibility of reopening the Formartine-Buchan rail line.

“In my view, the reinstatement of this line would enable residents of settlements in north Aberdeenshire to travel sustainably across the region and significantly reduce the number of journeys made wholly by car in the area.

“Therefore, I would be grateful if you could advise me, following the plans to reopen the Levenmouth rail link, what opportunities may exist for the Scottish Government to support reopening of the Formartine-Buchan rail line.”

The railway line, which linked Aberdeen with Fraserburgh and Peterhead, was closed as part of the Beeching cuts of the 1960s.

Commenting, Ms Martin MSP said: “After decades of closure, I am delighted the Levenmouth rail line will now reopen with investment by the Scottish Government.

“The opening of the AWPR earlier this year has been a huge investment for the North-East, reducing pollution and cutting journey times for commuters.

“Additional train stops in my constituency would allow more people wider access to travel in and out of Aberdeen, and further reduce the numbers of commuters on the roads.

“Earlier this year the Scottish Government announced a climate emergency and it is imperative we look at all options for reducing traffic on our roads with more access to rail for commuters being one of the options.

“I look forward to what the Transport Secretary has to say about the options for exploring the reopening of the Formartine to Buchan rail line,” she added.