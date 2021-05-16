Appeal for witnesses after fatal crash on Aberdeenshire road

Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday evening's tragic, fatal two-car crash.

Around 5.50pm, police officers were called to the A950 Mintlaw to New Pitsligo road following a two-car collision.

Emergency services attended, and one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: “I am appealing for anyone with further information, or potential dash-cam footage of the incident, to please get in touch.”

David Duguid, Banff and Buchan MP, expressed his sadness on hearing about the “dreadful accident”.

He said just days earlier, a report from the AA Charitable Trust had highlighted the danger of accidents on the A950.

Mr Duiguid said: “This tragic incident serves as a reminder to take care on all rural roads.”