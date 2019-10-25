Are you an ambassador for Aberdeenshire?

Are you proud of the area you live in? Well, VisitAberdeenshire wants to hear from you.

The tourism body is looking to recruit a team of volunteers to become ambassadors for the area, to share north-east knowledge and helpful information to City and Shire visitors.

The Welcome to Aberdeenshire volunteers will welcome visitors at region-wide events, conferences or as they arrive in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire.

Around 20 people are required to form the core volunteering team, with applications welcome from anyone with a connection to the local area.

Potential applicants to the scheme should have a love for the region and radiate positivity about the place they call home.

Volunteers will be provided with training, to develop knowledge and customer service skills.

Commenting on the role, Lynn Harwood, cruise project manager with VisiitAberdeenshire, said: “Whether volunteers can provide a few hours a day, week or month, sharing their stories and top tips with visitors will go a long way to ensuring our visitors return to the region time and time again.”

For more information about the scheme and how to apply, https://www.visitabdn.com/about- us/volunteers/