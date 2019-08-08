Are you Banff and Buchan’s Best Small Shop?

David Duguid MP is calling on Banff and Buchan’s small shopkeepers to enter the Best Small Shops Competition, celebrating the creativity of small shops and the central role they play in their local community.

The Best Small Shops Competition is open to any small shop* operating in the UK. The competition is free to enter and all shops who enter will also be promoted to consumers through an online Indie Retail Directory.

Shopkeepers can nominate their businesses until Monday 9th September via www.bestsmallshops.co.uk. A shortlist of 25 of the most impressive applications will be shortlisted by a panel made up of established representatives from the independent retail industry.

The judges will be looking for evidence of a small shops’ entrepreneurial spirit, ways that they have been innovative in their business and what they have done to have a lasting positive impact on their community.

The shortlisted small shops will be invited to a Parliamentary Reception on 5th November 2019 to meet their Member of Parliament and find out who will be crowned the Best Small Shop for 2019.

Mr Duguid said: “I can think of several small shops across my constituency that have either been a mainstay for many years or have perhaps made a particular impact in a community more recently.

“There are so many thriving businesses in places like Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Turriff, Banff and Macduff – as well as those in some of the smaller communities across the local area.

“If I were asked to choose one I would certainly be spoiled for choice, which is why I am encouraging all small shopkeepers across Banff and Buchan to put forward their nominations to this UK wide competition”.

The entries for 2019’s Best Small Shop competition are now open. Submit your entry at www.bestsmallshops.co.uk.

Entries close on Monday, September 9.