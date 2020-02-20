Bancon Homes officially launches new development in Mintlaw

Luxury housebuilder Bancon Homes will officially launch its latest development, Aden Meadows, on Friday, February 21.

Located in Mintlaw, Aden Meadows combines a rural location with easy access to Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Ellon, with the AWPR providing easy connections to Aberdeen and beyond.

The development is for 100 new homes and is part of a wider long-term masterplan which includes retail and commercial development to increase facilities and investment in the area.

Phase one will comprise 20 homes, with a range of three to five-bedroom contemporary properties all built to Bancon Homes’ signature high specification. These currently have a starting price of £179,995 for a three-bedroom Thistle home.

Interest in Aden Meadows has already been considerable, with two properties already reserved and a number of potential buyers registering their details ahead of the launch.

Buyers can choose from a range of house styles, including generous open plan living spaces with award-winning designer kitchens from Laings of Inverurie and premium Siemens appliances as well as ground floor guest cloak rooms and built-in storage space as standard.

Bancon Homes’ traditional house types have also been redesigned at Aden Meadows to include full height windows to flood them with light.

Buyers can also enjoy its rural location in the heart of the Buchan countryside and in particular, Aden Meadows’ close proximity to the 230-acre Aden Country Park, with its woodland walks, nature trails, heritage centre and children’s adventure playground.

Jo Skinner, Bancon Homes’ sales director, said: “We are delighted to launch the first phase of our Aden Meadows development. We are already seeing a high level of interest, particularly from families and first-time buyers who are keen to take advantage of the new First Home Fund.

“Mintlaw is an ideal location for commuters and a thriving community to live in. We are committed to delivering a high-quality development with contemporary house design and award-winning customer service.”

The sales and information centre at Aden Meadows is open between 10am and 5pm, Friday to Sunday, and can be found at the Nether Aden site which is off the A952 as you approach Mintlaw from the South.