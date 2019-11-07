Banff and Buchan Coast MSP backs ‘No Bad Ends’ campaign

Banff and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson joined Aberlour Child Care Trust in the Scottish Parliament recently, lending support to the charity’s ‘No Bad Ends’ campaign.

The campaign was launched following research that shows young people from the most deprived communities in Banffshire and Buchan Coast are up to three times more likely to die before they reach their 25th birthday.

Aberlour is a national charity that has a long and determined commitment to children across Scotland who, through no fault of their own, find themselves living in difficult circumstances.

The charity provides services across the north-east supporting young people through mentoring services, early intervention projects and disability support.

Commenting on their work, Mr Stevenson said: “I wholeheartedly share Aberlour’s commitment to making sure that a bad start doesn’t define the rest of someone’s life in 21st century Scotland.

“Aberlour is to be congratulated on this bold and progressive campaign, which is calling to change the outcomes of young people in our most deprived communities,” he added.