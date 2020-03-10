Banff and Buchan MP welcomes news that ban on Scotch beef exports to US could be lifted

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has welcomed reports that a ban on Scottish beef exports to the United States could be lifted.

Farm levy body ABHB said that the US has agreed equivalence of standards with UK disease control measures.

That means beef can be shipped across the Atlantic again, pending the completion of final administrative details.

The agreement could be worth an estimated £66million to UK farmers over the next five years.

Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss said a lifting of restrictions was “great news” and predicted a free trade agreement currently under discussion would create even more opportunities for UK producers.

Mr Duguid said: “Scotch beef is renowned the world over and it is great to hear that a ban on exports to the US will soon be lifted.

“This will provide a boost to our producers, opening up huge opportunities to increase exports.

“The US is an enormous market and there will be significant demand for our prime beef.

“The UK Government is already in negotiation with the United States on a wider trade deal that would benefit both economies.

“There is no doubt that Scottish food and drink producers in particular have much to gain.”